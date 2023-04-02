Thousands of households in The Progress readership area were still without electric service late afternoon on Sunday, a day after strong storms and powerful winds blew through the region.
According to Penelec Spokesman Todd Myers, about 9,000 customers were without power in Clearfield County and just under 2,000 in northern Cambria county when the outages first occurred on Saturday evening.
Since then, a total of about 3,500 customers in Clearfield County were without power, with the majority of those customers — about 1,200 — being from Coalport, Irvona and Beccaria Township.
Just under 2,000 customers in Cambria County — specifically Chest, White and Reade townships in the Glendale Valley region — were also without power on Sunday afternoon.
Additionally in Clearfield County, there were more than 200 customers without power in Covington Township and Karthaus Township. More than 100 customers were without power in Bradford Township, Brady Township, Burnside Borough, Girard Township, Curwensville Borough, Knox Township, Sandy Townhship, Gulich Township and Huston Township.
Beginning overnight Friday in western Ohio and moving eastward throughout the day Saturday, powerful winds gusting to more than 60 mph, along with strong thunderstorms and frequent lighting strikes, brought down trees and limbs that caused widespread damage to FirstEnergy’s utility poles and equipment. In many areas, the damage is even more significant than that experienced from a similar windstorm last weekend.
“When storm first blew through, it was initially 9,000 customers in Clearfield County and Cambria had about 7,000 within the whole county,” Penelec Spokesman Todd Myers said in a telephone interview on Sunday evening.
“When we saw this storm was coming, we held a lot of contractors in place who had been here since last weekend’s wind event. We had another 650 contractors as far away from Connecticut. They’ve been working since the storm started and if they were not already here, they’ll be here by morning.
Myers said Clearfield County was the hardest hit.
“Some customers will still be out tomorrow,” Myers said. “We have a lot of broken poles and trees down. It’s been a tough month.”
Remote areas are historically a little more difficult — and the end of the restoration process. Area with the largest number of affected customers are restored first.
The most common reasons for power outages are downed trees, wires and utility poles.
“It’s a complex process to restore the power because we need forestry and personnel to clear damage. It can be a lengthy process,” Myers said.
He said rural areas are often the ones that often have power restored last.
Clearfield County 911 Coordinator Jeremy Ruffner said shelter locations were open throughout the county to assist those who remain without power.
Bigler Township and surrounding areas
- Madera Fire Dept., 2720 Main St, Madera
Sandy Township
- Treasure Lake Church –1427 Bay Rd.
Morris and Graham Township
- Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 369 Allport Cutoff, Allport
Curwensville
- Curwensville Alliance Church, 725 Susquehanna Ave.
Coalport
- Glendale Vol. Fire Co. fire hall, 946 Water St.
According to Unilec Spokeswoman Kristy Smith in DuBois, a total of 7,000 members were without power; 3,300 of which are power supplier outages impacting four of United’s substations.
“Based on what our crews have seen in the field and what other co-ops across the state are reporting, United anticipates outages possibly lasting several days,” Smith said in a statement.