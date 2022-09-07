CURWENSVILLE — In recognition for his support of farmers and agriculture, Clearfield County Farm Bureau presented the Friend of Farm Bureau award to U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson.
The award was given Wednesday by CCFB Vice President Scott Blackburn at his family farm in Ferguson Township near Kerrmoor.
Blackburn said the American Farm Bureau Federation’s congressional award is known as the Friend of Farm Bureau. It is given to congressmen who have supported AFBF’s policies, as demonstrated by their voting records. Members of Congress are eligible to receive the award if they have a 70 percent or higher voting record.
“We appreciate what you have done for agriculture and the rural communities of Pennsylvania,” Blackburn told Thompson.
“This is a real honor in many perspectives,” Thompson said. “I have been proud to be a Farm Bureau member for two decades. There is no finer grassroots organization anywhere in the world.”
Thompson said he lauds the Farm Bureau organization because of the all-encompassing method it uses to draft legislative policies, beginning at the county level.
“When I get it, I know it has been tried, tested and refined at the county level,” Thompson said.
He said Farm Bureau is a good representation of the farmers who work hard every day to produce food, fiber and building materials needed by every U.S. resident.
“Everything a family in this nation needs or considers essential comes, in some way, from a farmer,” Thompson noted.
He said farmers have been even more challenged in their production in recent years by the situations, first created by COVID and now inflation. He said they are trying to produce quality products while coping with higher costs for fuel, feed, supplies and equipment and difficulties with shipping.
He said his goal as a legislator is to work to reduce costs for farmers while giving them the mechanisms they need to increase production and reduce unnecessary obstacles created through legislation.