WALLACETON — Wallaceton Borough Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to appoint Christy Thomas as the Wallaceton Borough tax collector. Thomas provided a letter of interest and resume for the post.
Thomas currently had been serving as a deputy tax collector for Rush Township. There will be more information to follow for the residents concerning where to pay their taxes. The former deputy tax collector, Nicole Ennis, will work with Thomas to make a smooth transition for all the Borough residents.
Council also extended their sincere thanks to a group of individuals in the borough — Matt and Rick Shimmel, Joe and George Rothrock, and Larry Johns — who volunteered their time and work in efforts to clean up and repair the borough’s building. This group of individuals made a spectacular change to the dilapidated structure.
The borough’s next council meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 4, at 7 p.m.