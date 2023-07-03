The third annual Upstage Music Festival will be held Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12 in the Expo I building at the Clearfield Driving Park, 5615 Park St., Clearfield.
The festival will begin a 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 11:30 a.m., Aug. 12.
The festival will feature two stages and 37 local, regional and nationally known bands from the commonwealth, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Michigan, Ohio and Canada.
Headlining Aug. 11 are the bands Cemented in Fear, Prevailer, Age of Ruin with local band, Assault on 5th, Casey Becker and Endbringer.
Featured on Aug. 12 is the band Life of Agony.
Organizer Dave Mayersky said Life of Agony has sold more than 1million albums — sharing the stage with performers such as Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Foo Fighters.
“The band is continuing its world tour celebrating its 30th anniversary of its album, “River Runs Red.” It has been voted one of the top 100 best metal alternative bands of all time. Life of Agony will be supported by New York-based band, Sick of It All,” he said.
Also performing will be The Take. The band’s members are comprised of members of multiple bands including Sick of It All, Madball, Pro-Pain, Agnostic Front, Biohazard and local band, Brace for Impact, he noted.
Food, merchandise and alcohol vendors will be available on site. To purchase admission tickets or reserve a camping spot visit the website, www.theupstagemusicfest.com.
Mayersky said the festival draws many visitors from outside Pennsylvania. “Some of the ticket sales have come from Maine, Massachusetts, Colorado, Kentucky, Michigan and Canada. “Lots of people travel to attend this,” he added.
A lot of work goes into preparing the Expo I building to make it ready for the festival, he explained. “We literally transform the building into a music venue overnight,” Mayersky added.
A donation from sales will be made to the Clearfield County Children’s Aid Society and the Clearfield Revitalization Corp.
“This is the third year of this festival. Both of the previous years have been a success. The festival is becoming known. We have made so much progress so quickly that the festival has been voted the third must see festival in Pennsylvania,” Mayersky said.
“We wouldn’t be able to do this without any of our sponsors and the community,” he said.
He said a lot of planning goes into making the festival successful. “Last year we had 80s tribute bands the first night and heavy metal the second night. This year we went with two nights of heavy metal. The metal nights are definitely well received. There was a bit of a tour issue from bands for the 80s night. So, we may revisit 80s night next year for the fourth annual festival.