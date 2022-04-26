CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council announced the third and final phase of the children’s inclusive playground equipment at Irvin Park has been ordered.
Council recently reported the third phase is underway. Borough Secretary/Treasurer Theresa Bracken told council the equipment including an aeroglider with ramps, deck, animal locator and spin racer panels, a pipe wall with telescope and a wheelchair ramp to access it has been requested from the manufacturer.
Bracken said more than half of the just over $50,000 that is needed to complete the phase has been raised and the amount is enough to order the equipment.
Bracken said a grant has been applied for and several other fundraising events are planned to round out funds needed for the third phase.
She noted Curwensville Resident Jessica Bloom recently presented a check for $6,000, which are the proceeds from the recent Paddles for Playgrounds fundraiser held April 1. The fundraiser was designated for the third phase of the park’s inclusive playground project.
Bloom and her partner, the Curwensville Regional Development Corp/Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity, thanked everyone who donated items to be bid on at the paddle party, the Premier Wedding and Event Center, Clearfield, for the use of the facility, Larry’s Barbecue food truck, the retail vendors at the paddle party and those who attended the paddle party for making it a great success.
Donations for the project are being accepted. Checks should be made payable to Curwensville Borough and may be mailed to the borough at 900 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville, PA 16833. Inclusive playground should be written on the memo line.
Bracken also expressed thanks to all who have held fundraising events for the playground and those that supported them.
“We are very appreciative for everything that has been done to get this accomplished. There have been so many different people that have helped with this.
Curwensville Regional Development Corp/Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity and Curwensville Borough have been working to create an inclusive playground at Irvin Park since 2019.
CARE’s Irvin Park Committee Chairwoman Dee Holland said, “To help make the project affordable, a decision was made separate the project into three phases. Phase one consisted a swing frame, two belt swings, two swings that meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, a wheelchair accessible swing and an engineered wood fiber surface. The second phase added an accessible whirl, a cozy cocoon, bing boing and a rhythm wall. Phase one and two were funded mostly with donations from community members, local service groups and local businesses. Their support to this worthwhile project is very much appreciated.”