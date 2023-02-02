PHILIPSBURG — Setting its sights on the future, The View, LLC plans to offer additional services for celebrators.
The event center, located at 970 Six Mile Rd., Philipsburg, held its first celebration, a wedding reception, in October 2022. Owners Tammy Woodring-Malinich and Brian Malinich have been busy booking reservations and planning projects ever since.
“We’ve been so tickled by the response,” Woodring-Malinich said.
The space, which offers an expansive view, is equipped with a bar, kitchen and adjustable lighting. All elements were selected with care. A spiral staircase was imported from London, and a fireplace is see-through so as not to obstruct the view.
The business has been the site of company Christmas parties, birthday parties, baby showers and, of course, wedding celebrations.
“It’s always about coming together and bringing people together,” Woodring-Malinich said. “It’s a place that the community can come together. It’s all about connecting.”
Fall is the most popular month, she noted, adding the view is particularly spectacular with all the colored leaves. Anyone wishing to make a reservation can reach out via phone (814-577-0227) or connect with the business via Facebook.
The owners have big plans for the future. They have been working on establishing an outside ceremony site. Woodring-Malinich said she hopes to add a pet hotel for guests.
“More brides are having their photos with their pets,” she said. “I figured we need somewhere to put those little guys.”
The owners are also looking into building cottages for people to stay in. Allowing individuals to hold a reception, house their pets and present guests a place to stay, the site would be “like a campus,” said Brian Malinich.
The site already has 10 recreational vehicle hookups. “They’re full service. There’s water, electric and sewer,” Woodring-Malinich said. “Those are quite popular.”
Engaging the community comes in different forms. The business recently hosted Columbia Vol. Fire Co. to give the first responders a chance to look at the systems in place and determine how to gain access in case an emergency should ever occur.
In addition to being an event center, the site also presents a workspace for Woodring-Malinich, who is a counselor. The space is a site for both celebrations and healing.
Woodring-Malinich noted she always wanted to bring something to the area, and The View, LLC has done just that.
“We both grew up in the area,” she said. “There was never anything here for the community to do. There were things that came and left, but there was no place that just catered to celebrations. Growing up in Osceola, I wanted to bring something to this town, and I finally did.”