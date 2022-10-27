PHILIPSBURG — The Dead Canary Brewing Company will host its grand opening this tonight, Oct. 29, from 5 to 10 p.m.
The nanobrewery, co-owned by Brent Baskin and Eric Kelmenson, took shape over the past few years. It is located at 5 N. Front St. The owners are excited to celebrate its grand opening.
“We (haven’t been open) for a few years, and it’s almost hard to fathom that we will be open in a few short days,” Kelmenson stated. “The dream is coming true!”
Individuals can sample the results of all the brewer’s hard work at the opening. In addition to its beverages, there will be music provided by Mellow Honey and food from Real Taste 570.
Kelmenson also suggested people keep an eye out for a collaboration brew with Boxcar Brew Works and a barrel aged sour from Race Street Brew, which closed years ago.
Kelmenson has enjoyed watching Baskin, the brewer, create. “His energy and talent make the years of planning and construction worth it,” Kelmenson stated. “It really is magic.”
Getting the site ready required dealing with pigeon skeleton at the site, an element integrating birds into the company’s origin story.
Kelmenson also noted the company’s name is “a tongue-and-cheek reference to Philipsburg’s coal mining heritage.”
The nanobrewery plans to be open Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. However, these hours may change in the future. To keep up to date with the company, follow their Facebook page, The Dead Canary Brewing Company.