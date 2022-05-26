PHILIPSBURG — With around eight years of experience, Brent Baskin plans to bring his brewery skills to the Philipsburg area at The Dead Canary Brewing Company, a nanobrewery set to open late summer or early fall.
The brewery, located at 5 N. Front St. in Philipsburg, is co-owned by Baskin and Eric Kelmenson. According to Baskin, Kelmenson thought of the idea and reached out to see if it would be feasible.
“We started talking about it more, just started spitballing, and both of us were starting to get excited about it,” said Baskin, of State College. “It just kind of became clear that we should do it together.”
Kelmenson, who was a past president of the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation, owns various other properties throughout the area.
“He’s intimately involved in trying to make Philipsburg have a little bit of a come-up,” Baskin said.
Baskin began dreaming up recipes that would fare well commercially for around the last three years. He started brewing while still in college.
“I got into it as soon as I turned legal and I started going to breweries,” he said. “It was one of those things where I would have beers and (thought), ‘How do I do this at home? How do I make this?’ It just caught my attention.”
He learned many lessons in the beginning, brewing in his college apartment, and will never forget his second brewing attempt, a pumpkin beer. When not fermented completely, carbon-dioxide creates problems. Forty-eight bottles of beer blew up in Baskin’s closet, making for a lengthy clean up.
Baskin honed his craft over the last eight years. The new business, which has a two-and-a-half barrel system, is categorized as a nanobrewery, producing under 15,000 barrels of beer annually. Because of its size, the brewery can experiment and produce unique beverages.
“We get to take some risks, because our system is so small,” said Baskin. “Even if we brew something monstrous, and we’re like, ‘Oh, we can’t serve this to people,’ we’re not going to take too big of a hit.”
Those wishing to get a sneak peek of the brewery’s work can try it out during the Philipsburg Wine Walk today, May 27. Although Baskin hoped to be allowed to sell at this event, the timing didn’t work out. The business will instead be providing previews of their brews for free.
The brewery is also offering memberships online at www.thedeadcanary.co. The annual mug club membership costs $100. This membership gets individuals a member club mug people can use at the brewery, one free beer a month and on a birthday, a free t-shirt and a few other perks. The founder’s club membership is a one-time $300 purchase and covers additional perks, such as a free 4 oz. tasting of all new beers.
The brewery will likely employ around three people in addition to the co-owners, Baskin said. The hours will be primarily in the evening and on weekends.
The space provides a unique ambience even in its early stages. Baskin pointed out many items have been collected from various nearby locations. The bar, for example, was created using doors from properties.
It has been enjoyable to watch the building and business take shape, Baskin noted.
“Now that we’re in the final stages, seeing it all come together is pretty awesome,” he said.