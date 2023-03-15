MORRISDALE — Residents and supervisors remain at odds over a proposed recreational trail.
A group of residents attended the recent regular meeting held March 1. Residents opposed the idea of opening a railroad bed to the public. Supervisors tabled action in order to give those who might support a trail the chance to speak.
The item then appeared on the agenda at a recent special meeting held Monday. Chairman Josiah Jones said he recently learned that the township could start working with R.J. Corman Railroad Group on a potential agreement to lease the land.
“We had this conversation last week, and that’s why we brought it up,” Jones said. “We could go ahead and start the process of at least getting the rail bed so that we can start cleaning it up for at least walking and biking, and then hold onto a discussion for the ATVs at a later date if we feel like we still want to do that.”
Jones has said the township does have a plan for establishing the trail, including obtaining road millings from the state for free. He also said options have been discussed on how to keep motorized vehicles off the trail.
“There’s been some other options brought up that we may look into that’ll keep them off that rail bed and maybe still benefit the township,” Jones said. “Right now, our focus was just on getting that lease created and then starting to work on it for walking and biking.”
Supervisor James Williams voiced his opposition.
“I don’t think we should make any type of decision on this. At the last monthly meeting, we had significant amount of residents here that had questions about that, and we told them we were going to table that to next month’s meeting. Now we’re here again and we have a special meeting, not dealing with the Rails to Trails lease, and it’s on the agenda. I don’t think that that’s correct to put that on this agenda.”
Supervisor Emerson Reams said his understanding was that residents opposed the trail due to the proposed use of ATVs. Multiple residents alleged opening the trail would invite littering, reckless driving by ATV operators and general misuse of the area.
Many residents were unhappy the proposed trail appeared as an action item on the special meeting agenda. By seeking a lease, supervisors are starting a process where they could simply add ATV usage at a later meeting, resident Boyd Davis said.
“We created this special meeting because of the scoreboard. We want to get that placed at the ball field before baseball and softball season starts,” said Jones. “When I found out (that we could already start the process), I said I didn’t realize that. We’ll just add that to this agenda. Not to discuss the fact that ATVs, we hear you. We’re not even discussing that because right now we just want to make it a recreation possibility for the township.”
“Why do we have to do this?” asked resident Sue Danko. “What benefit to you guys or the rest of us would that be to create that havoc back there?”
She noted there are other places to walk, such as at the school, and opposed opening up the area for walking or bicycling.
At multiple points, the meeting grew heated. An individual at one point said that Williams “got his vote,” unlike the other supervisors.
“That’s what he’s working for,” Jones stated.
“He was with us up till last month,” Reams said.
Reams and Jones approved the township seeking out a multi-use lease. If the lease went through, ATVs would not be allowed — but could be added as a use down the road. Williams voted against the measure and other action items, excluding park-related actions and adjournment.