CURWENSVILLE — A Curwensville resident who has attended several recent meetings of both Curwensville Borough Council and the borough’s Vacant Property Review Board requesting permission to acquire building permits to rehabilitate several Curwensville properties was refused again.
An approximately 30-minute executive session was held early at Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council meeting. The session was called to discuss legal and land matters and to meet with borough Solicitor Heather Bozovich. Upon its return to regular session, council denied Alan Rowles’ request to apply for permits for both 400 Bloomington Ave. and 628 Center Street. It was also noted Rowles would be receiving written documentation within the next few days outlining reasons why his applications were dismissed.
Both properties were among several recommended by the borough’s Vacant Property Review Board for council to begin the condemnation process last year. Council accepted the recommendation and moved forward with the process.
Rowles inquired what the issues are with his properties. Bozovich said under the state’s statute Act 90 of 2010, also known as the Neighborhood Blight Reclamation and Revitalization Act, council is able to deny municipal permits for property owners who have other properties in the municipality in similar violations, or who have delinquent taxes or municipal service accounts such as water and wastewater.
Bozovich told Rowles he is the owner of properties that have tax delinquencies and overdue municipal service bills. She also told him if he does not agree with council’s action he will be given instruction on how to appeal its decision.
Rowles admonished council, stating he did not believe it was treating all owners of blighted borough properties in the same fashion and accused council of voting to take of action against him because many of them are related, referring to some members several times as “a Carfley Cartel.”
“You people took an oath of office to help us not to hurt us,” Rowles said.
Vacant Property Review Board Member Bernie Carfley told Rowles he had more than a year to get permits and rehabilitate the structures, yet did nothing. He also told him there are other property owners whose properties were recommended to council for the condemnation process.
“It’s not just you, its other people too,” Carfley said.
Rowles got into squabbles with both Councilman Robert Moore and Mayor Jim Hoover, inviting each outside to continue their arguments. Hoover told Rowles he believed he needed to help himself.
“You’ve had more than a year to fix your property, yet you’ve done nothing and you think it’s our fault.”
Rowles’ properties are among several that have been turned over to council to begin the condemnation process.