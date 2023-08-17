PENFIELD — A 14-year-old boy died in a house fire that occurred early Monday morning in Huston Township, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder.
Penfield Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ray Himes said they were called to the blaze on Doctors Lane in Penfield at 12:06 a.m. Monday. The fire started on the back porch area. There is another resident of the home, said Himes, who was not there at the time the fire occurred.
A family dog also died in the fire, Himes said.
The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time and is under investigation, said Himes. The structure is considered a total loss.
Several other fire departments responded to the blaze, including DuBois City, North Point, Adrian Sandy, Jay Township, Fox Township and Horton Township volunteer fire companies.