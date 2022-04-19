IRVONA — A new campground will open in the region on Friday, April 22.
Teddy Bear Camp Ground is located at 8125 Berwinsdale Rd., Irvona.
Owner Theodore Gallaher said the campground, actually located closer to Berwinsdale, has 15 sites with electricity.
“We are hoping to eventually get to 60 or 70 spots,” he explained.
Wastewater connections are not currently available at each site, but the campground has a dumping station.
The idea to create a campground on a large parcel of property he owns came to Gallaher during the pandemic.
“My kids and I like camping, but it was so hard to find available camping during the pandemic, unless you had booked it like a year ahead of time, so we decided to put in the sites ourselves.”
The campground’s name stem’s from Gallaher’s nickname.
“I drive truck and my name is Theodore or Teddy. I also am a bear enthusiast, so the campground is Teddy Bear’s.”
Gallaher said the campground is located approximately 15 miles from Prince Gallitzin State Park. It is also centrally located to several all-terrain vehicle trails and near to Rock Run Recreation Area, Patton. For those who enjoy fishing, the campground is within walking distance of North Witmer stream. A play area for children is available and pets are welcome.
Gallaher said he is currently working on a camp store that he hopes to have completed soon.
For additional information or to book a reservation call 814-577-0591. Information is also available on the campground’s Facebook page.