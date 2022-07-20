HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger is still concerned about beginning the upcoming school year understaffed.
Dr. Zesiger recently reported to the board that interviews to fill vacant instructor positions are being conducted this week, but he still believes four to seven positions will remain unfilled when the new school year begins. He also noted substitute instructors are almost non-existent.
“This could be a very trying year.” Dr. Zesiger told directors.
He said he is going to be sending letters to parents with college degrees asking them to consider becoming certified to serve as emergency substitute instructors. “Maybe we can get a couple of people to help out. That is level of need we have. We are looking at every level to fill some of those vacant positions. It is possible that we are so far behind the eight ball that this is the level of assistance we will need coming in to the new school year,” he said.
In a related matter, directors accepted the resignation of secondary art instructor and the 11th grade class advisor, Brandi Kephart, effective June 30. Permission was given to advertise for an 11th grade class advisor.
Permission had been given by directors at the June meeting to advertise for a high school art instructor.
The board also authorized extending an offer of employment to Taylor Trenger-Dumm as an elementary instructor. She will receive an annual salary of $43,564 and step 1 benefits.