Tammy’s Garden is preparing to close.
The garden center, located at 21 Electric Ave., Clearfield, is owned by Tammy and Scott Henry.
Tammy Henry said the couple has owned the business for 14 years. “We had lived in Maryland since 1978 and I owned a garden center there. My father passed, and I realized I wanted to live closer to my mom. My mom called me one day and said Danvir’s Greenhouse was for sale. Things fell into place quickly, and Scott and I made a huge decision to buy it and move back to Pennsylvania.”
Henry said through the years, the business has expanded to offer annuals both flowers and vegetables, perennials, trees, seasonal arrangements along with gifts and accessories needed for gardening.
She said the business has meant hard work for the couple, but they enjoy it. “A seasonal business is a huge commitment. We start growing plants in February. We work every day until we close for the fall. Even when the center is not open, we still have to come every day to check everything and water the plants.”
She added, “I have always loved flowers and helping customers choose the right plants for their homes. It is a very rewarding business. Ninety-nine percent of our customers are happy to come buy plants.”
Henry said the couple is ready to retire. “I have been in the garden center industry for 40 years. It is very labor intensive with lots of daily heavy lifting and walking miles a day. Scott and I are both at retirement age and have decided to go for it.”
The center’s going-out-of-business sale began this week. She said currently the last day it will be open for business is yet to be determined. “We will see how the sale goes, then decide our last day.”
She said a special sale is being offered. “All plants will be $1. All other items trees, shrubs, statues, gift shop items etc. will be half off,” she stated.
The business has been advertised for sale. Henry said they are hoping someone will buy it, but they are not in a rush. “We are praying someone will buy the business, but we are not in a hurry to sell because we believe Tammy’s Garden has been a true asset to the community and we want it to sell as a garden center.”
Henry said the couple is very thankful for the support they and the business have received. “A small business can’t survive without loyal, wonderful customers! We have so many customers that we think of as friends now. We will miss them all.”
The couple is planning to travel and spend more time with their family. “We have twin granddaughters, a wonderful son and daughter-in-law in Maryland. We are planning on spending a lot of time with them. We also would like to travel when it becomes affordable again. I have a wonderful mother and brother. My mom likes to go out to lunch so it will be a real treat to be able to spend more time with her. I also play bridge in her bridge club. It’s very challenging and fun. We are looking forward to working around our home. When your time off is during the winter months, you aren’t able to do much outside. We love hiking and Jeeping. We have a side-by-side and we ride with a fun group of friends. I don’t think we will be bored,” Henry said.