Susan Swope of Luthersburg has been elected the Pennsylvania 4-H Volunteer of the Year. She also been named the 4-H Northeast Volunteer of the Year.
Swope has been a Clearfield County volunteer since 2015. Over the years, she has had a tremendously positive impact on the Clearfield County 4-H program. She serves as both a club organizational leader of The Beef Club and as a member of the county’s 4-H Program Development Committee.
Through her service on the Program Development Committee, Swope has demonstrated she understands the breadth and depth of the 4-H program and provides trusted guidance in identifying the needs of youth in the county. Over the last two years, her efforts within the committee have brought more than 20 new families and four volunteers into the county program.
In addition to her committee work, Swope leads a club with more than 40 members that primarily focus on animal science. She encourages her members to learn and work together and has created a welcoming environment for all youth and their family members by incorporating them in the planning and delivery of activities.
Swope challenges members to increase their knowledge through relevant hands-on activities such as but not limited to identifying and classifying feed ingredients, butter making, how to write thank-you notes, identifying meat cuts, and biosecurity practices. Additionally, she works with and encourages members to participate in club presentations, exhibits, community service, and other educational workshops.
Swope specifically recognizes and promotes social skills, record-keeping skills and educating the public about agriculture among her club members. Above all, she devotes her time to encouraging youth to become good citizens who know how to “Make the Best Better” in cooperation with their fellow 4-H members.
As a club leader, Swope is committed to improving her skills and learning new things to provide a positive experience for youth in her community. She regularly attends leader training and the professional development opportunities that 4-H offers.
Clearfield County 4-H Youth Development Educator Hannah Alexander, noted, “I have witnessed Susan improve and expand the quality of learning through different programs within and outside the club environment. She strives to provide youth with intentional learning experiences that transfer to real-world skills. With this expanding club, she has increased her confidence as a leader.”
Swope also goes above and beyond her work as a club leader by taking additional time to complete surveys, assess curriculum or programs, and provide meaningful impact statements for the county and state.
“She is a trusted and valuable resource that other volunteers and I go to for constructive feedback and guidance,” Alexander added.
Before becoming a 4-H volunteer, Swope was a 4-H member in Tioga County for 10 years. She held numerous leadership and officer positions in her club during her time as a member. She currently works as an adjunct chemistry instructor at Penn State DuBois, where she teaches the organic chemistry series and second-semester general chemistry.
To mark this accomplishment, National 4-H Council will create a plaque in Susan’s honor and provide a $200 donation to Clearfield County 4-H. Additionally, a summary of Susan’s accomplishments will be featured on the Pennsylvania 4-H and the National 4-H Council Salute to Excellence Website.