OSCEOLA MILLS — Pressured by rising supply and transportation costs, MF Supko Farm & Garden Supply is closing its doors this Thursday after 47 years in business.
After high school, store owner Mike Supko was drafted into the military during Korean conflict. When he returned, he eventually started selling seed to farmers in three different counties.
“After that, I saw the need for modern farm equipment for the farmers, and we started selling Allis-Chalmers,” Supko said.
He and his wife eventually took over a feed store on a trial basis for six months, and it has remained for 47 years. Combined with his other agriculture-related activities, Supko, who is in his 80s, has been involved in agricultural ventures for 60 years.
Inflation, high transportation costs and a decrease in part-time farmers led Supko to close the supply store. However, he stressed that those in the industries are not to blame.
“You can’t blame the truckers or farmers,” Supko said. “They’re the backbone of this country.”
He wanted to thank his suppliers along with his customers, whom he will miss. “I hate to give it up,” Supko said.
His wife, Pat, recalls when the business was just starting up. Kids would come in and climb on the bags.
“Now the kids come here, and they’re our customers,” she said. “They tell us they remember climbing over the bags, and the bags were piled up high. We’d always tell them to stay off the bags because they were going to fall, but they didn’t listen. Now they come, and they say that they remember all that.”
The business rarely suffered problematic customers over its lifetime. Pat Supko recalled one particular lady who owed over $100. The woman couldn’t be tracked down but returned to the business about 10 years later and paid her bill.
The Supkos noted that the wooden pellets previously sold at the store will remain locally available. Their son will be selling them from the same supplier at the sawmill. The business is listed as MJ Supko Logging.
The building, which is next to the pair’s house, is now mostly empty. When people heard about the business closing its doors, they bought a few bags rather than one. “We didn’t think we’d empty this this quick,” said Mike Supko.
The pair doesn’t have any concrete plans for the future. Supko said he would like to travel. His wife noted that they intend to fill their time.
“We’d love to do something else with our time, something productive, but we don’t know what,” she said. “We feel like we’re too young to just sit around.”