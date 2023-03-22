PHILIPSBURG — A supervisors’ social media post brought out the ire of a resident at a recent Rush Township meeting.
Tina Travis was upset about a post on Clearfield Area ATV/UTV Riding News, a public Facebook group. The post by Supervisor Jason Vaux alerted riders on Ernestville Road that a resident was blocking ATVs from using the road.
“Attention ATV/UTV riders in the Osceola Mills area — if you are riding on Earnestville Road and experience a resident blocking ATVs from using the road, please send me a message as it’s happening,” reads the post from March 8. “You may also want to call PSP because they are not authorized to obstruct a township road. Please do not confront the individual, just let Rush Township officials know and call PSP so they can address the situation.”
Travis said his activity on Facebook used the term “leaseholder,” which effectively identified Don Travis. Publicly available edit history reveals a change of “he” to “they.” Vaux did mention the leaseholder in a comment on a different post about two weeks ago.
“I want to know the day, the date, the time and what vehicle he used supposedly to do this,” Tina Travis said.
“We were informed by a resident that there was a vehicle blocking the road. It was allowing vehicular traffic through but stopping ATV traffic,” Vaux said. “I intended to specifically leave everything else out of it. The purpose of my post was I don’t want a resident causing conflict. I don’t want them to contact us necessarily, (although) we’d like to know that it’s happening, but I’d like them to call PSP.”
Travis then said Supervisor Dave Jackson contacted the landowner. Jackson said he was going off a resident’s report and reached out to the landowner as a friend, not a supervisor.
Travis said that Don Travis works and thus would not have been home to do this. She requested an apology posted on Facebook by Vaux.
Vaux apologized to Travis at the meeting for any harm his post may have caused, noting it was not his intention to identify anyone. He also posted an apology on the Facebook group.
“I would like to extend my sincerest apologies to the leaseholder that I referenced in one of my previous posts about Earnestville Rd,” read the post. “It was not my intent to specify who was blocking the road because I do not know who was blocking the road. This was more of a public service announcement that asks people to contact PSP if they encounter this type of obstruction. Again, I apologize for referencing the leaseholder. The person who people think did this works on weekends and could not have even done it.”
Tina Travis has spoken before about ATV usage on the road. She had previous discussions with supervisors about putting up signs diverting traffic onto personal property. Supervisors said they have since been advised not to take this action.
Travis also requested additional signage on the road for ATV operators. She also made this request in July of 2021. Supervisors said they would look into this.