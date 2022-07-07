ANSONVILLE — Jordan Township Supervisors said they have heard nothing further from representatives from Fruit Hill Cemetery who attended the board’s June meeting.
Last month, two members of the board requested supervisors publicize the need for volunteers to help maintain the cemetery.
Supervisors noted the large cemetery is not owned by the Fruit Hill Presbyterian Church and is cared for by volunteers.
“I don’t know if they received any response or not,” Chairman Roger Kritzer said.
Residents who are interested in helping with the cemetery’s maintenance are asked to contact Kathy at 814-672-3182 or Ann at 814-672-3232.
Supervisors reported the board has received no additional information from the Ansonville Water Authority about steps taken to deregulate the system.
Secretary and Supervisor Don Wharton reported AWA advised at the board’s June meeting, all water system connections not in current use will be cemented closed beginning Friday, July 8. This action is in compliance with the state Department of Environmental Protection’s recommendation and fulfills the minimum requirements set by DEP for the AWA.
DEP’s Community Relations Coordinator Megan Lehman said last month, “DEP’s Safe Drinking Water Program has been working with Ansonville Water Authority and Jordan Township, which created the authority, regarding numerous regulatory compliance issues with the water distribution and treatment system. Currently the authority is working to eliminate several customer’s connections. The option being pursued by the authority would allow the system to fall below the statutory threshold to no longer be classified as a regulated community water system.”
Supervisors tabled action on the Reuben Miller Subdivision stating the board is waiting for notification from Clearfield County’s Planning Department that the sewage planning component module associated with the subdivision has been approved by DEP.
Approval was given by the board to advertise for stone bids for township road maintenance and repairs.
Supervisors voted to seek proposals for 1,000 tons of 2RC limestone and 2,000 tons each of 2A and 1B limestone delivered.
Bids received will be opened at the board’s Aug. 1 meeting.
Kritzer, the township’s emergency management coordinator, reported on a recent emergency management meeting he attended. He said a drill to test county and local emergency response is planned for August.