WOODLAND — Bradford Township supervisors celebrated two awarded grants designed to address the Egypt Road Bridge and nearby road paving at their recent meeting.
About $706,000 was awarded through the Multimodal Transportation Fund for widening the roadway and replacing Egypt Road Bridge. The bridge, which is currently one-lane, will become a two-lane box culvert.
The bridge replacement and paving of all of Doc Welker Road costs about $1 million total. Supervisors were delightfully surprised the township was awarded the grants.
“We were shocked at that. We applied for these grants for four years now. We didn’t get either one of them last year,” said Supervisor Ronald Krise. “This year, Clearfield County got almost $2 million. I was glad to see that we did get the most.”
About $1.9 million was awarded to four municipalities in Clearfield County. Bradford Township received about 35 percent of the funding going to municipalities in Clearfield County. The funding is much needed, according to supervisors.
“That’s a huge boost to this township right there, because that bridge is on its last leg,” said Krise. “We put a patch on it two (or) three years ago. Seven grand just to get the weight limit to 23 tons so it didn’t shut the campground down.”
In other business, supervisors also decided recently to give $6,500 to the Bigler YMCA’s free Summer Playground program.
This program started in 1950, according to Executive Director Alexander Weaver. In the past, the program served over 150 youths. People come and go as they please for the program. However, registration, which will begin at a future date, is required.
“This year, we are planning to have one of the most exciting summer programs yet,” Weaver said. “With most of the COVID-19 restrictions lifted, we plan on doing a few more activities away from the Bigler YMCA.”
These activities may include hiking, learning new sports and exploring the area’s history, according to Weaver.
The cost of running the program has in the past been $10,000. However, with bumps in insurance and wage increases to draw in the necessary help, Weaver believes this number will be higher.
The past three years, the township provided $6,500 for the program, according to supervisors. Local organizations and businesses, such as the Walmart Distribution Center, also contribute to the cause.