GLEN RICHEY — A summer festival and car cruise in will be held Saturday, June 4 at Glen Richey firehall. The hall is located at 86 T-551, Glen Richey.
Activities will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Beginning at 10 a.m. the Pine Creek K-9 search unit will host a demonstration. At 11 a.m. Lynne Norris’ Workout Warriors will perform a Zumba and Zumba Toning demonstration.
At noon, students of ABC Martial Arts will demonstrate Korean Tang Soodo. Instructor Barb Haversack has a third degree black belt.
Country artist Joe Quick will perform at 2 p.m. Heather Olson will sing at 3 p.m. The Moore Brothers will take the stage from 6-8 p.m.
The car cruise in will be from 3-6 p.m. Registration gets underway at 2 p.m. The registration fee is $10. The show will not be judged and is open to any kind of vehicles including cars, trucks, motorcycles, side-by-sides, tractors and golf carts, organizers said.
Food will be available from Stromboli Land and Down River Concessions. They will be set up throughout the event. There will be a number of vendors selling wares including Color Street, Mary Kay, Pink Zebra, lemonade, blankets, pillows, wreaths, jewelry, wood crafts, painted rocks and decorated candles.
There will be several raffles and a 50/50 drawing. Money raised from the event will benefit the fire company, the park and the ball fields at Glen Richey.
Organizers hope to make this an annual event.
For more information call Eva or Bud McKee at 814-236-2327 or 814-577-5924.