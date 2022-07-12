Friends of Black Moshannon are hosting a summer beach party on Saturday, July 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. on the beach at the park.
There will be a sand sculpture contest from 6 to 8 p.m. with prizes awarded for Best Creation by Family and Best Creation by Individual.
A Limo Contest will be held at 7:30 p.m. with first place prizes awarded to adults 18 and over and a child under 18.
Contest winners will be announced at 8:30 p.m.
Music and dancing will be provided by D.J. Tay Terr. Free hotdogs and marshmallows will also be available.
Friends will also have a tent sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will feature t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and more. Sales help support the mission of friends to help improve and enhance the park.
The rain date is Aug. 6.
For more information call the park from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday at 814-342-5960.