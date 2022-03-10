CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area High School’s senior class learned some monetary life lessons Thursday morning at the district’s second financial reality fair held in the high school gym.
The fair is an exercise where students practice resolving money-related issues they may experience in life.
Guidance Counselor Nancy Matchock said, “This program gives members of the senior class the opportunity to experience real-life financial challenges they will face as they become adults. Students choose a career and are provided a starting salary. They must complete a budget sheet to live within their means, while paying for everyday costs such as housing, taxes, utilities, transportation, clothing, food, and even child care. Information on credit score and how their decisions can increase or decrease this number will also be discussed,” she said.
“This is the second year for Curwensville’s Financial Reality Fair. Last year we were unable to host the event due to the pandemic so we are excited to have this event back for our students.
“CNB Bank Vice President of Marketing and Financial Literacy Carrie Wood, teacher Mike Bookhamer and members of the district’s Guidance Advisory Council assisted the guidance department with putting together the concept. Local businesses play the part of the vendors providing these services to the students. Vendors may also try to tempt students with extra expenditures like concert tickets or cruises,” Matchock added.
High School Principal Bill Hayward said the fair “is very important in the long game. We need to prepare students for life. Managing finances is a life-long task we all have to do.”
He said when he greeted students at the start of the fair, he encouraged them to “be a sponge,” soaking in as much knowledge as possible.
“Students need to learn to manage their disposable income and spend within their means. Otherwise they can get into trouble. It doesn’t get more realistic than that. Many kids are already working and helping their families manage their households. This information is very important to them,” he explained.
Hayward also thanked the many members of the community who volunteered their time to man the stations.
“This is a fantastic community to come and do this for the students. It always humbles me to see adults who are willing to give back to kids.”
The fair featured 15 stations. Each was based on a major life decision. There was also a station with a “whammy wheel” — a game of chance that students could spin. The wheel’s sections were marked with various types of financial emergencies and windfalls with corresponding dollar amounts. The emergencies included a car accident, a speeding ticket, a broken cell phone or a broken leg.
Students had to determine how they would pay the expense associated with each. The windfalls included a stipend from a lottery scratch-off ticket or profit from a yard sale and students had to decide whether they could splurge, use the funds to pay bills or save it.
Students visited each of the stations for seven minutes. At each table they had an opportunity to have a dialogue about the choices they had made, weigh the pros and cons and consider whether the decision was a necessity and their budgets balanced. Personnel staffing the table consisted insurance agents, bank personnel and community volunteers.
Matchock said the guidance department would be following up with the students gauging what they learned and looking for ways to improve the event.
“Last time we hosted the event seniors took a post-survey and stated the event was extremely valuable in opening their eyes to the cost of living independently and it was one of the most beneficial events of the year,” she said.