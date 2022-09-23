BRISBIN — Recently, a project was undertaken to attempt to locate unmarked graves believed to be located at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Brisbin.
On Sept. 10, faculty and students from Mercyhurst College, Erie; Clarion University in Clarion and La Roche College, Pittsburgh, conducted non-destructive research at the cemetery in an attempt to locate the graves of local residents who passed away from influenza during an epidemic known as the Spanish Flu.
The Sacred Heart Church in Houtzdale — the church affliated with the cemetery, was destroyed by fire in 1937 along with cemetery records, leaving no finite information about the number of people buried there and their identities.
John Matia of Clarington said he believes some of those unmarked graves belong to residents who died during an influenza epidemic in Clearfield County between 1918 and 1920. One of the people believed to be interred there is his aunt, Susan, who died Dec. 24, 1919 at age 4.
“As I understand it, she was quickly buried in a portion of the Sacred Heart Cemetery that was being used for victims of the influenza. In addition to her sister, my mother lost a step-grandfather to the influenza epidemic and he was also buried in the same general area. These burials took place rather quickly and as far as I know from conversations with my late grandmother and my mother, there were no funerals given the expediency of these burials,” he explained.
He said his mother told him as a young girl she recalled going to the cemetery with her mother and being told, “Your sister is buried on the other side of this fence.” He said the fence she was referencing is a wrought iron fence that delineated an area overgrown with brambles, brush and weeds, separate from the mowed portion of the cemetery.
He said there are no markers to indicate anyone was buried there.
The work on Sept. 10 was prompted by his mother’s desire to have a memorial placed at the cemetery to honor those influenza victims.
“I think those visits made an impact on her because to this day at the age of 87, she still gets a bit distressed. My mother is the youngest and last surviving sibling of Susan’s and she wants to make this right. Her desire has led to this project where the ultimate goal is to identify the most likely location of these burials and provide a simple monument to acknowledge that these victims of the influenza are there.”
Matia said, “Since there are no longer records prior to the 1937 fire, there is no way of knowing how many people were buried, who they were, or where they were buried. More than 100 years after the 1918 epidemic also means there is limited first-hand knowledge of these burials,” he explained, adding the fence his mother remembers is also no longer there.
Matia said he understands from conversations he had with the late David Wulderk of the Clearfield County Historical Society, the epidemic greatly impacted Clearfield County with closings of many schools and businesses. A large number of county residents succumbed to the disease and burials were made quickly without funerals or graveside services.
Maria said he has been working on the Sacred Heart Cemetery project for a number of years.
He said he enrolled in a graduate course at Mercyhurst in 2004 and learned about the various technologies that can be used. He said knowing the technology, equipment and program were in place he reached out to an professor he knows at Mercyhurst to ask if his students would be interested in assisting in locating the graves.
“This project became a field exercise for graduate students and allowed them to gain some practical experience with the instruments and techniques used to search for burials. We are thankful for all of the people were able to help us with this project.”
Matia said once the data has been processed and analyzed, a report will be generated confirming or rejecting the presence of unmarked burials in the area of the cemetery.
Information from the exercise will be used to create a detailed map for cemetery records that will show unmarked burials and any land available for future burials.
“Should the location be found, my parents plan on placing a headstone memorializing these burials which have been lost over time. If the burials are not found in this portion of the cemetery, there is a good chance that they are located just outside of the boundary of the mowed portion of the cemetery,” he said.
Matia is also looking for any oral or written accounts from community members concerning Sacred Heart Cemetery and those buried there during the flu epidemic.
“Family stories about who was buried and where they remember the burial site being located are still probably out there. That information could possibly help narrow or even confirm the location of these burials,” he added.
Residents with information may reach out to him by email at jmatia412@gmail.com.