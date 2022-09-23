SACRED HEART CEMETERY

A Trimble X7 3D Laser Scanner and a Trimble R8 was used by Todd Jester, a retired Ohio State Highway Patrolman, to map the area at the Sacred Heart Cemtery in Brisbin that was surveyed on Sept. 10.

 Photo courtesy of Mercyhurst College

BRISBIN — Recently, a project was undertaken to attempt to locate unmarked graves believed to be located at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Brisbin.

On Sept. 10, faculty and students from Mercyhurst College, Erie; Clarion University in Clarion and La Roche College, Pittsburgh, conducted non-destructive research at the cemetery in an attempt to locate the graves of local residents who passed away from influenza during an epidemic known as the Spanish Flu.

