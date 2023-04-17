PHILIPSBURG — At the most recent school board meeting for Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board, student Paige Rishel was happy to report that all is going well within the school.
“We’ve been doing very very well for ourselves this spring,” Rishel said. “All of our extracurricular programs have been thriving.”
And thriving they are indeed; the sports programs are all playing well this spring, and the music department has sent two musicians to states this year.
The Philipsburg-Osceola Drama Club just finished up their production of Little Shop of Horrors, which drew nearly sold-out crowds each night of its showings, and is up for several Isaac Awards.
And not to mention the recent success of the academic decathlon at the Pennsylvania State Tournament.
“We really killed it over at the state tournament,” Rishel continued, “We had several medal-winners, and did better than we thought.”
On top of the extracurricular success at the high school, the POHS Student Council’s most recent blood drive was also fruitful.
The original goal of the council was to hit 30 blood donors throughout the drive, but they exceeded that goal exponentially, hitting forty donors on the day.
“Well it looks like Philipsburg-Osceola is in a good place,” said Superintendent Gregg Paladina III, “I’m very proud to say that the student body has been making us very proud.”