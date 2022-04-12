RIDGWAY — Little footprints close to Ridgway native Keyona Gardner’s heart led her to take on a very special senior project that gives back to local families.
Gardner, who currently attends Indiana University of Pennsylvania, said the idea for this effort started when she was a senior at Ridgway Area High School in 2020-2021, and students were assigned their senior projects.
Gardner felt strongly about wanting to do something medically-related for her project, as her goal is to become a nurse practitioner who specializes in neonatal/pediatric care. Certain plans and presentations for senior projects had been delayed along the way due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gardner officially met her project’s goal on April 1 of this year, and was able to donate a “CuddleCot” to the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. A CuddleCot is similar to a cradle, but is used for providing the family with more time with a baby that has passed away.
Not only was her goal to donate the CuddleCot, but to spread awareness of infant loss. Gardner conducted months of research, surveys, interviews and interactions, she said.
“I interviewed bereaved mothers, nurses, fathers and different age groups,” she said.
Many of them, Gardner noted, had never heard of a CuddleCot.
“The way a CuddleCot works is the cradle is lined with an advanced cooling mattress that slows down deterioration and discoloration of the body,” Gardner said. “While using them will not make this situation easier, rather than spreading a few hours with one’s baby, the families will have the opportunity to take pictures, read them books and show them all the love in the world for up to 48 hours.”
This, of course, depends on personal preferences and specific circumstances, Gardner noted.
“But, it lengthens the precious time for those who have chosen to take the opportunity, by approximately doubling the amount of time they would have without one,” she said. “I wanted to do more than just inform people about one of the many common topics being presented by my peers.”
CuddleCots are not very common, even today, especially in smaller towns, said Gardner.
The true inspiration for this project comes from the tiny footprints of Amelia Renee, the daughter of Gardner’s aunt and uncle, Tobias and Kylee Streich. Amelia was born sleeping on Nov. 21, 2017. In medical terms, she was a stillborn in the 31st week of pregnancy.
“Ameila has made the biggest impact on many people, especially our family. The Streich family was not provided with a CuddleCot because the hospital did not have any available,” Gardner said.
During her interview with Kylee Streich, she said, “I did not use one with Amelia. However, I would have loved to have one available. I think it is a wonderful invention created from the heart. Our time with Amelia was cut short due to decline in appearance, mainly discoloration of the skin.”
During such a fragile time for the family, providing them more time is crucial, and what the CuddleCot is for, said Gardner.
She is beyond thankful to be able to donate the CuddleCot to Penn Highlands Hospital.
“Although Amelia was not provided with a CuddleCot, others will now be provided with one and be able to spend a little more time with the families in her honor,” she said.
The community feedback Gardner received along the way has been amazing, she said.
“I have had many people donate and participate in raising enough money to purchase a CuddleCot before it was donated,” she said. “The whole duration of my project, and after I made an announcement that it has been donated successfully, individuals reached out to me with many kind words and shared their stories with me.”
Penn Highlands DuBois staff were very appreciative of the donation, Gardner noted.
“I truly could not have done it without my family and community. I am so thankful to have grown up in such a small yet so incredibly supportive town.”