HOUTZDALE — Student and athlete events will be on the calendar this week in the Moshannon Valley School District.
At Monday’s meeting, High School Principal Kris Albright informed the board the annual Back to School seventh grade orientation will take place Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5-6:45 p.m.
Students entering seventh grade and their parents will meet in the auditorium and then rotate through informational sessions allowing them to meet teachers, learn how attendance is taken and about programs the district uses.
“Students and parents will also have time to walk around the building, visit their classrooms, find their lockers and speak to their teachers,” he said.
Students in grade eight through grade 12 can pick up their schedules for the 2022-23 school year in the high school building’s main lobby.
Meet the Knights and Damsels is also scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23, beginning at 7 p.m. at CNB Stadium.
The varsity and junior high fall sports teams, cheerleaders and marching band members will be introduced.
A member of the audience inquired whether the district would consider holding seventh grade orientation and Meet the Knights and Damsels on separate evenings.
“It would give parents time to feed their kids some dinner and then get to school,” she said.
Albright said the events were combined into one night because doing so increased the attendance at both events, particularly those in secondary grades.