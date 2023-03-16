CURWENSVILLE — A member of Curwensville Borough’s street department was thanked by Curwensville Ambulance Service for assisting one of its crews with a recent emergency.
A letter from ambulance service Supervisor Megan Witherite thanked Dennis Curry for his help during a “life-threatening event” and said how much his service and availability was appreciated.
President Sara Curulla told council, “The ambulance was in a pinch that day and didn’t have a driver. Curry stepped in an offered his assistance.”
Council also reviewed the monthly reports for the police department and Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.
Mayor Jim Hoover noted the police department had another busy month with 78 incidents and accidents. The breakdown includes two criminal arrests, one arrest for driving under the influence, three summary arrests, seven traffic arrests, 31 traffic stops and four parking complaints.
Fines and costs collected totaled $1,349.
The fire department responded to 19 calls in February. Those included four structure fires, four vehicle accidents, three electrical hazards, two medical assists, two trees down, one gas leak, one outside fire, one automatic fire alarm and one water rescue standby.