Today’s storm that is expected to bring three to six inches of snow and ice to the Clearfield area has resulted in some cancellations.
Clearfield County offices will not open until 10 a.m. today, according to Chief Clerk Lisa McFadden.
Clearfield Borough Mayor Mason Strouse declared a snow emergency in the borough. The snow emergency began Wednesday at 9 p.m. and will last through Friday at 6 a.m.
During a snow emergency, the mayor requests that residents:
• Stay off roadways and limit travel, if possible.
• Use off-street parking when available and remove all vehicles from borough roadways for the purposes of snow removal. If you do not have your own off-street parking, please check with a neighbor and ask about parking in their driveway.
• Shovel a 3-foot perimeter around all fire hydrants.
• Have all heat-related piping checked to ensure they are clear for safety purposes. People should also have heating supplies to remain warm.
• Clear sidewalks and driveways within 12 hours of the completion of snowfall. Snow should not be shoveled onto the streets or sidewalks.
• Assist neighbors and friends with clearing driveways and sidewalks and check on neighbors that are shut-in or elderly.
• Secure items, such as garbage cans, furniture, grill covers, lawn decorations, flags, etc. to prevent the wind from blowing them onto streets and into vehicles or onto other people’s property.
• Immediately report any down utility or electrical wires to authorities.
Curwensville Borough Mayor Jim Hoover declared the borough is under a snow emergency that began at midnight and will continue through 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
“Residents are strongly reminded there is no parking permitted along borough streets to allow for snow plowing and removal. Residents are also reminded to clear their sidewalks within 24 hours of the storm’s subsidence and to not shovel or plow snow into the streets,” Hoover said.
The state Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Additionally, the agencies will implement various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm.
Because this storm will begin as sleet and freezing rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday, PennDOT and PTC crews were actively pre-treating roadways where necessary ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.
PennDOT also issued vehicle restrictions on I-80 from I-79 to the Lamar Exit 173 that went into place at 1 a.m.
In community news, the Grampian Lions Club has changed the date for judging the annual Christmas Lighting Contest in Grampian and Greenwood/Penn/Bloom townships from tonight until Tuesday, Dec. 20. Those participating are asked to turn their Christmas lights on by 6 p.m. for judging.
Glendale School District announced it was closing on Wednesday afternoon.