HOUTZDALE — Cooperation between two Clearfield County entities restored an important piece of Bradford Township history.
A sign highlighting the location and brief history of two brick plants was taken from its site on High Street in Woodland. The marker notes the first major brickworks in Clearfield County as Woodland Fire Brick in 1870 and Hope Fire Brick in 1872. The two companies consolidated in 1875 and were eventually sold to Harbison & Walker Co. of Pittsburgh. Through its history, Harbison & Walker had seven brickyards located throughout Clearfield County, with the one in Clearfield being the largest in the world at one time.
According to Clearfield County Historical Society President Denny Shaffner, the Bradford Township sign was placed as part of the work of Clearfield County’s Bicentennial Committee formed to celebrate and mark the county’s 200th anniversary in 2004.
“The Bicentennial Committee had a budget to erect historical markers around the county in significant places, marking historical events. Since the Bicentennial Committee dissolved as an entity, the Clearfield County Historical Society has been keeping an eye on their markers to refurbish (or replace) them, as needed. The society has also begun erecting its own markers around the county. Roughly a year ago two signs were taken and were never recovered, so the Society’s board decided to replace them.
“One was a Bicentennial sign at Woodland and the other was the Society’s noting the Packersville Turnpike. The Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority volunteered to help with paying the costs for these two signs. The society’s goals are similar to the authority’s when it comes to promoting the history and lore of Clearfield County. The Society was happy to partner with CCRTA and we are thankful for its support in this project,” Shaffner said.
He added, “I’m super happy the historical society and CCRTA were able to together on this project. We both feel like we are partners in promoting the history of Clearfield County and attracting people to visit here.”
CCRTA Chairwoman Susan Williams said the authority was happy to assist. “CCRTA supports the rich history of Clearfield County and historical sites located throughout the county. Tourists are more interested in stories about the areas they are visiting than ever before. The markers placed by the Bicentennial Committee, the Clearfield County Historical Society and the state offer a wealth of information to travelers visiting throughout Clearfield County.”
Shaffner and Williams said it took about a year to get the sign replaced. “Roughly a year ago, the society discovered the missing sign and began to consider replacing it. Another of the signs that the society lost to vandals located at Rockton needed to be addressed as well. The society worked with the firm that produces these types of signs and committed to the production of two new signs to replace the missing ones,” Shaffner said.
Williams said she and Shaffner recently got the Woodland one placed. While they were at the site they met up with former Woodward Township Supervisor and Harbison & Walker Co. Employee Bill Graham who thanked them for both groups’ efforts in restoring the marker.
Shaffner said, “Susan and I were happy to receive the thanks of Mr. Graham. We’d like the people who live in the localities of these signs to feel ownership for these signs. They are here for the public. If anybody ever sees suspicious activities regarding defacing or removing of the signs we are asking them to please be proactive and contact the authorities as soon as possible.”