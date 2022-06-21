PHILIPSBURG — Engaging the younger generation in Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics, Advanced Powder Products, Inc. recently held an event allowing children of employees an inside look at the manufacturing process.
The business, limited by restrictions preventing children in the shop area, has sought creative ways to reach children. The recent event was in lieu of Bring Your Child to Work Day. However, the organization has also done outreach with schools and local Boy Scout troops, according to President Don Heaney.
“We wanted to share with our employees’ children what they do to hopefully get them excited for STEM,” Heaney said about the event.
The ages ranged from five to 17. The day began with some demonstrations and a tour of the critical departments. Topics varied from 3-D printing, metal injection molding, quality control, robotics and automation.
Heaney noted that the process is similar to making Christmas cookies. Like creating dough, metal powder and binder are mixed, and a shape is formed. Under heat, the polymers are burned out and materials are bonded together. Similar to frosting, some are given specific coatings, such as black oxide.
Kinetic sand was used to show the mixing process, according to Talent Acquisition Specialist Darren Welshans. There was a robotic arm that kids took turns controlling. Bouncy balls were also produced using molds.
With an aging workforce, it’s important to get younger people engaged and excited about the industry early on, Welshans noted. “The truth is, there’s not a lot of young people that know the trade, so getting kids interested in STEM and just trades in general is part of the solution,” he said.
Welshans has seen an increased focus in high schools on trade skills. He also pointed out the applicability of esports, which has locally been on the rise.
“When you think about it, sometimes video game skills can be translated into things like engineering, IT, etcetera,” he said.
The manufacturing industry, like many other industries, has felt the impacts of COVID-19 in terms of work force, Heaney believes. “It just doesn’t make sense. What happened to all the people?” he said. “It’s a very complex question.”
Although the company does have some remote positions, the majority are hands-on jobs, which can dissuade those exclusively seeking remote work popularized during the pandemic. People may also be retiring early, which could impact the hiring pool.
No matter the reason for the hiring situation, STEM remains fundamental to the country’s daily operation, Heaney noted. People could see how reliant businesses and individuals are on the manufacturing industry when the pandemic hit, he stated. When the supply chain falters, as it has throughout the pandemic, the impact is noticeable.
Although STEM was the featured discipline of the day, Heaney noted the company has a variety of positions not necessarily limited to the field.
Welshans noted possessing a college education isn’t necessarily a requirement to get into positions. Experience could be substituted, and Welshans encourages individuals to apply for currently open positions.
The company also fosters communication among its various departments, according to Heaney. “As the company grows, we don’t want to silo the different departments,” Heaney said. “We want the people on the production floor to know who the accounting people are… just so that there’s this interaction. It’s just part of our culture. We work hard, and we play hard.”