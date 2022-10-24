HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board’s building and grounds committee was updated recently on progress for the project to remove storm water from the surfaces of the high school baseball and softball fields.
Maintenance Supervisor Jeff Sherkel reported he has received the layout plan from the project’s engineer, Stiffler McGraw of Hollidaysburg. The drawings include a plan for directing storm water away from the fields using 6-inch pipe installed approximately two-feet under the surface. The piping system would move the water into an area between the two fields where it could be absorbed into the ground.
“The next step is to have Stiffler McGraw put the plan into more detail and present it to the Clearfield County Conservation District for its review and to determine exactly what permits are required,” Sherkel said.
Director Nathan Dotts said he does not believe the board can follow its original timeline to have the work completed before the start of the baseball and softball teams’ 2022-23 season.
“This can’t happen for this season. We will plan to hear back in November and then will get the specs and the project can go out for bid in January or February. Since we don’t know what kind of weather we will be having this spring. It may be better to wait and have the work done after June 1 and have things finished up by September,” he said.