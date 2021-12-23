HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf signed nine bills into law this week, including legislation to reduce prescription drug costs for the elderly, expand broadband infrastructure, and allow virtual public meetings and instruction.
Wolf signed House bills 291, 1255, 1260, 1837, and 2071, as well as Senate bills 208, 772, 729 and 869.
House Bill 291 deals with eligibility for PACENET, Pennsylvania’s prescription assistance program for older adults. The bill ensure those eligible for the program at the end of the year remain eligible if the maximum income limit is exceeded due solely to a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment.
House Bill 1260 increases the annual income eligibility for PACENET from a maximum of $27,500 for one person to $33,500, and from $35,500 for a married couple to $41,500. The bill also added language to modernize the program and clarify “a claimant enrolled in a (prescription drug plan) shall not be required to pay a monthly premium for any month the claimant is not dispensed a prescription drug.”
“Together, these bills will ensure that older adults in Pennsylvania continue to have access to crucial savings through PACENET, a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of older adults who need assistance with paying for their prescription medications,” according to a Wolf news release.