Wolf continues to call for action to address gun violence

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf On Tuesday joined advocates, community leaders and Democratic lawmakers at the Capitol to continue their collective call for meaningful legislative action to address gun violence.
“My administration has made it a top priority to address the scourge of gun violence, but executive action alone cannot end gun violence in Pennsylvania. We need the General Assembly to take action to increase gun safety and prevent gun violence,” Gov. Wolf said. “I have repeatedly called for legislative action on key commonsense measures. Instead of acting to increase gun safety and reduce violence, the majority are instead pushing dangerous legislation that would make all of us less safe.”
The governor has repeatedly called on the General Assembly to take up safe storage legislation to reduce the number of shootings by people who should not have access to guns, including accidental shootings by children; to tighten reporting requirements for lost or stolen guns; to swiftly pass the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, also known as the red flag law; and to pursue state-level universal background checks on all gun purchases.
The governor also supports CeaseFire PA’s legislative solutions, which similarly call for the following:
• Creating Extreme Risk Protection Orders as a means to temporarily remove firearms from someone who wants to hurt themselves or others.
• Reporting lost or stolen firearms within 72 hours, helping cut community violence.
• Closing the gaps in Pennsylvania’s background check system to prevent the purchase of military-style rifles from a private, non-licensed seller.
“Communities across our commonwealth — especially Black and brown communities — are facing a daily barrage of gun violence as we now prepare to mark three years since the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue. We need everyone’s help to address this crisis. While Governor Wolf’s leadership is greatly appreciated, we also need a Senate that is part of the solution — not a Senate that prioritizes legislation that makes communities less safe,” said Adam Garber, executive director of CeaseFirePA.
Two measures may soon come to the Senate floor for consideration: Senate Bill 448, which would allow anyone to sue a city for enacting gun safety policies then force taxpayers to pick up the legal costs, and Senate Bill 565, which would allow anyone over 18 to carry a loaded, concealed firearm in public without a permit.
In May, the governor announced the availability of $5 million in funding through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program to support local efforts to reduce community gun violence in Philadelphia and other regions across the state experiencing surges in shootings, homicides and other firearm-related crimes.
In June, the budget that the governor signed included an additional $30 million for Violence Intervention and Prevention grants, to be administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency , through the School Safety and Security Committee. This VIP funding will support effective local intervening and preventative measures to stop gun and group violence in regions that are experiencing high rates of violent crime.
Earlier this month, the governor joined New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to announce a Memorandum of Understanding to share crime gun data in an effort to prevent gun violence and enhance public safety.