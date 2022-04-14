STROUDSBURG — At the Pocono Family YMCA on Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by Rep. Maureen Madden to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally act to support the success of Pennsylvania families by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians.
“Pennsylvanians should not have to choose between paying for utilities or groceries, childcare or gas. We have the opportunity and the means to ensure they’re not struggling, to ensure their success,” said Wolf. “I’m asking the General Assembly to unite across aisles on this for the sake of every Pennsylvanian – for when they succeed, our commonwealth succeeds. Let’s get this money out of our coffers and into the pockets of Pennsylvanians.”
Despite a $1.7 billion proposal by Gov. Wolf, Pennsylvania is sitting on more than $2 billion in federal ARPA dollars that remain without a plan and uncommitted. With continued inaction by the legislature, the money will be sent back to the federal government by Dec. 31, 2024.
Last week, Democratic leaders in the Senate and House committed to introducing bills to support Gov. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program. The program uses $500 million in ARPA dollars to provide direct payments of up to $2,000 for Pennsylvania households with an income of $80,000 or less. The program aims to help families still recovering economically from the COVID-19 pandemic or support them with covering pandemic-related costs and managing the current, every day increasing cost of living.
Gov. Wolf’s $1.7 billion proposal also includes $225 million in support for small businesses, $204 million for direct property tax relief, $325 million for Pennsylvania’s healthcare system, and $450 million to invest in conservation, preservation, and revitalization of Pennsylvania communities.