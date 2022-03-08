HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday applauded President Joe Biden’s plan to ban the import of Russian oil, liquified natural gas and coal to the United States in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.
“This horrific act of aggression on the peaceful, independent country of Ukraine and its people demands a global response, and I’m proud that we are doing our part as a commonwealth and as a nation. Pennsylvania stands with Ukraine and we are taking steps to ensure we support them and divest from Russia,” Wolf said. “I’m pleased the president shares my commitment to sever ties with Russia. Banning the import of Russian oil, liquified natural gas and coal inflicts real economic consequences on Russia and sends a powerful message that we will not do business with them.”
Also today, Wolf joined with four fellow governors to urge Congress to pass legislation that would address rising gas prices by suspending the federal gas tax until the end of the year.
“Like most Americans, Pennsylvanians are grappling with rising gas prices as they navigate paying for other household needs, from their rent or mortgage to groceries and other necessities,” Wolf said. “A federal gas tax holiday would ease some of that pain on Pennsylvanians’ wallets without impacting important infrastructure projects that are funded through the federal Highway Trust Fund.”
The Gas Prices Relief Act would alleviate the consumer cost of rising gas prices while protecting the federal government’s capacity to make infrastructure investments.
Wolf joined Governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Jared Polis of Colorado, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico and Tony Evers of Wisconsin in authoring a letter to the leaders in the US Senate and House Monday.
Wolf has taken numerous direct actions since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia began. Pennsylvania is one of the largest purchasers of liquor in the United States, and Wolf was one of the first governors to urge a stop on the sale of Russian-made liquor in state stores, which was quickly acted upon. Wolf successfully called on the Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System and the Public School Employees’ Retirement System to divest from Russia. Gov. applauded Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity for her commitment to divest state investments from Russian companies. At the governor’s direction, agencies under his jurisdiction are reviewing contracts to ensure there are no contracts with Russia.
The governor supports clean legislation to add Russia to the list of countries that we divest all public funds from under law, such as the concept recently announced by House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, as well as Democratic Senate and House legislation providing $2 million in state funds to provide fast, flexible support for Ukrainians fleeing conflict who may come to Pennsylvania.