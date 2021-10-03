HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced that nine Pennsylvania county Veterans Affairs Offices will receive $150,000 in grants and 20 nonprofit Veteran Service Organizations will receive $650,000 in grants from the Veterans’ Trust Fund.
“County offices and civic organizations count on funding from the Veterans’ Trust Fund to optimally serve veterans throughout our communities,” Wolf said. “Veterans in need of housing, employment, behavioral health counseling and other social services would be facing unmet needs without these important funds.”
The combined Veterans’ Trust Fund grants and matching funds identified by grantees total more than $1.5 million for veterans’ initiatives over the next two years.
The $150,000 in grant funding awarded to Veterans’ Affairs Offices in Bedford, Cambria, Fayette, Franklin, Mercer, Montgomery, Northampton and Snyder counties will support outreach and services for veterans.
Nonprofit Veteran Service Organizations received Veterans’ Trust Fund grants to support programs focused on homelessness, behavioral health initiatives, veterans’ court initiatives and other programs addressing unmet needs.