HARRISBURG — Continuing his commitment to strengthen Pennsylvania’s workforce through apprenticeships, Governor Tom Wolf recently announced that more than $1.2 million in new funding through the Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program has been awarded to six apprenticeship programs across the commonwealth to help train the next generation of in-demand apprentices.
“Our ongoing support of apprenticeships across Pennsylvania helps workers earn a paycheck while they learn the specialized skills that employers need,” said Wolf. “These programs create talented new pipelines of workers that meet the demands of our existing businesses while also making Pennsylvania more attractive to companies looking to locate here. Apprenticeships are a huge win for both workers and companies alike and the commonwealth is proud to invest in these programs.”
Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin held a press conference with Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 12 recently.
“Apprenticeships provide Pennsylvanians with an incredible opportunity to join the workforce and get the training that leads to family-sustaining jobs,” said Davin. “The Wolf administration’s support of these programs is absolutely essential to strengthen the commonwealth’s workforce and our economy.”
Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 12 will use the $297,000 Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program funding for instructional expenses related to the classroom training portion of their apprenticeship program.
“The Sheet Metal Workers Local 12 are extremely excited and appreciative of the $297,000 Grant that was awarded by Governor Tom Wolf,” said Gregory D. Blose, Business Manager for Sheet Metal Workers Local 12. “We currently have a full-time coordinator and three full-time teachers as well as part-time teachers who teach evening and weekend classes to meet the demand of new and evolving training techniques and continuing education and mandatory safety training. This grant will provide the necessary training for our apprentices and journeyman to get and maintain the certifications needed for an ever-changing workplace.”
The program blends together classroom learning with on-the-job experience over a five-year period to prepare students for work in the construction industry. In a typical year, an apprentice will spend 200 hours in the classroom and 1,800 hours on a construction site.
Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 12 accepts applicants in an open enrollment process annually and are currently training 190 apprentices. The program is fully funded by current union members, with apprentices earning $22 an hour with full benefits in the first year of their apprenticeship.
For more information about the Wolf administration’s commitment to workforce development, visit DCED’s website.