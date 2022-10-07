HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission encourage all Pennsylvania motorists to take responsibility for safety on the roadways and help “put the brakes on fatalities.”
In 2019, traffic fatalities dropped to 1,059, the lowest since record keeping began in 1928. In 2020, even with less roadway traffic, fatalities increased to 1,129. In 2021, and in line with trends seen across the nation, traffic fatalities increased again, jumping by about 9%.
“Pennsylvania is not alone in seeing an increase in roadway deaths, but that doesn’t make it okay,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “In fact, everyone should find it unacceptable. Many traffic fatalities are completely preventable. We must work together – safety is everyone’s responsibility. We urge all drivers to follow these simple safety steps today and always: pay attention when you are behind the wheel, never drive impaired, slow down and buckle up.”
Nearly a dozen safety advocates from around the state, including PennDOT, PSP and PTC, partnered to create a video urging safe driving.
“Troopers are trained to spot dangerous driving behaviors and take a zero-tolerance approach, but we need the public’s help to put the brakes on fatalities,” said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick. “If you believe you’re sharing the road with an aggressive, distracted or impaired driver, do not hesitate to call 911.”
“Driving over the posted speed limit or too fast for conditions is among the leading causes of roadway incidents that become fatalities,” explained Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “Since the pandemic, distracted driving is also a factor in many such fatalities. As drivers, we must take ownership of unsafe driving habits by paying attention and slowing down behind the wheel. It’s up to us to turn the tide.”
“Early crash data estimates are showing 2022 traffic fatalities may be down slightly over 2021,” said Gramian. “While this is encouraging news, these numbers are still too high. Even one fatality is one too many.”
Areas of concern within 2022 statewide crash data include pedestrian and motorcyclist fatalities, and fatalities in crashes involving distracted drivers.
PennDOT is using data to identify high pedestrian usage routes and promoting infrastructure improvements to enhance pedestrian safety, such as medians, crossing islands and increased lighting. Traffic signal upgrades are being planned across the state to add pedestrian countdown indicators.
Drivers are urged to always pay attention when behind the wheel. Research has shown that distraction from cell phone use while driving – either hand-held or hands-free – delays a driver’s reactions as much as having a blood alcohol concentration at the legal limit of .08 percent.
Anything that causes a motorist to take their attention away from driving, take their eyes off of the road or take their hands off of the wheel is a distraction, including:
- Eating, drinking, and smoking,
- Changing the radio station,
- Talking on the phone, texting or emailing,
- Reading or writing,
- Doing hair or make up, and
- Dozing/staring off at something along the side of the road.
To learn more about PennDOT’s safety initiatives, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/Safety.
To learn more about the Pennsylvania Turnpike safety, visit www.PATurnpike.com/rampup/safety-keys.
The public can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtags #PutTheBrakesOnFatalities and #BeSafePA.