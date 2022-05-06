HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities has announced a new financial literacy program tailored to help new and expectant mothers learn more about saving, investing and improving their overall financial health.
The “Moms on the Money Trail” program is a free, noncommercial ten-lesson program that provides critical financial knowledge for new mothers to be successful in the next stages of their lives. Program partners include the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and Pennsylvania Treasury.
“Major life events can be an opportune time to take an assessment of your personal financial capability and seek out relevant, credible and factual information to grow that knowledge,” said Secretary of Banking and Securities Richard Vague. “The department and our partners remain committed to ensuring all Pennsylvanians are able to make wise financial decisions, no matter their stage of life.”
The MOM Trail program follows the department’s recent collaboration with the Lehigh Valley Health Network Pocono Region’s Nurse-Family Partnership to help first-time mothers build personal financial skills.
Organizations offering motherhood programs in their communities that are interested in learning more about the MOM Trail program are encouraged to contact the department at informed@pa.gov.