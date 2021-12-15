HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced the approval of 25 rail freight improvement projects that will enhance freight mobility while creating or sustaining more than 200 jobs across Pennsylvania.
Two of the 25 approved rail freight projects with the state share are:
Cambria and Clearfield counties
- RJ Corman Railroad: $3 million to improve the Cresson Subdivision and Clearfield Yard with spot tie and rail replacement and rehabilitate five at-grade crossings.
Centre County
- SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority: $1.5 million to rehabilitate nine railroad bridges.
“Keeping goods moving efficiently has proven to be more important now than ever,” said Wolf. “These investments in Pennsylvania’s rail system create jobs, support efficient freight travel and help keep the business community connected to the global economy.”
Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, which is more than any other state. PennDOT is committed to working with private rail operators and rail-served businesses to construct new rail lines and assist in maintaining and improving Pennsylvania’s roughly 5,600 miles of freight lines.
The State Transportation Commission voted to approve $33 million for the following projects through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program and the Rail Freight Assistance Program.