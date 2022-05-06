HARRISBURG — Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver and other DCED executives traveled across the commonwealth this week to celebrate Small Business Week by highlighting the investments made by the Wolf administration in small businesses.
“This week I had the pleasure of touring many small businesses across the commonwealth,” said Weaver. “These small businesses are owned by our families, friends and neighbors, and the effect they have on Pennsylvania’s economy is significant. For every $100 spent at a small business, $48 goes back into the local economy. More than 1 million small businesses call the commonwealth home, employing nearly 2.5 million individuals. The Wolf administration has made supporting these businesses a priority, and I am proud to see so many of them succeed.”
Weaver discussed the PA Business One-Stop and the Small Business Development Centers as two resources small business owners can use to help develop their eCommerce capabilities at various locations.
“For many small businesses, eCommerce doesn’t come naturally,” said Weaver. “Owners may not have done it before, or they may not know if it’s right for their business. They may not know where to start. That’s where DCED and the Small Business Development Centers come in. We know that when our entrepreneurs and small businesses succeed, Pennsylvania’s economy and communities succeed as well.”
The Wolf administration’s support for small businesses has been steadfast. At the beginning of the administration, Gov. Tom Wolf launched the PA Business One Stop Shop which serves as a resource for small business through all phases of opening, permitting and hiring and provides technical support and funding opportunities.
Additional support includes:
- Creating the Pennsylvania Minority Business Development Authority, which provides low-interest loans to businesses owned and operated by ethnic minorities.
- Implementing the Small Diverse Business Capital Access Program, which provides low-interest loans and lines of credit to small diverse businesses that commit to creating and retaining full-time jobs within the commonwealth.
- Providing direct support to small businesses in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by allocating $225 million for Small Business Assistance through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Wolf has been advocating for Pennsylvania’s legislature to further support small businesses by spending $225 million of the commonwealth’s uncommitted American Rescue Plan Act dollars on small businesses. The money could support thousands of Pennsylvania businesses struggling with inflation and pandemic recovery, without a plan the federal dollars will need returned to the federal government by Dec. 31, 2024.