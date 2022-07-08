HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier recently encouraged Pennsylvania employers and workers to register for one of the department’s webinars on updated Minimum Wage Act regulations that will go into effect Aug. 5.
Approved by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission and Attorney General Josh Shapiro earlier this year, the final-form regulation updates how employers pay tipped workers and ensure that salaried employees with fluctuating schedules are appropriately compensated for overtime.
“The world of work has changed significantly since these regulations went into effect in 1977, but tipped workers remain a sizeable and critical segment of Pennsylvania’s workforce. They are the only workers whose take-home pay ultimately depends on the generosity of their customers and not the obligation of their employer. This update to the Minimum Wage Act regulations aims to protect tipped workers in the 21st century and ensure consistency for employers,” Berrier said.
Employers and other stakeholders with questions about the updated regulations are encouraged to visit the department’s website or participate in an upcoming webinar session.
- Tuesday, July 12, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, July 19, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
The final-form regulation includes five primary areas for tipped workers:
- An update to the definition of “tipped employee,” adjusted for inflation since 1977, that increases the amount of money in tips an employee must receive monthly from $30 to $135 before an employer can reduce an employee’s hourly wage from $7.25 per hour to as low as $2.83 per hour.
- Alignment with new federal regulations codifying long-standing policies that govern employer tip credits to allow employers to take a tip credit under certain conditions, including that the employee spends at least 80% of their time on duties that directly generate tips, commonly known as the 80/20 rule.
- Alignment with updated federal regulations that allow for tip pooling among employees but in most cases excluding managers, supervisors and business owners.
- A prohibition on employers deducting credit card and other non-cash payment processing transaction fees from an employee’s tip included with a credit card payment or other non-cash methods of payment.
- A requirement for employers to clarify that automatic service charges are not gratuities for tipped employees.
In addition, the final-form regulation updates the definition of “regular rate” for salaried employees whose overtime pay is determined by the fluctuating workweek method, clarifying that to calculate overtime the regular rate is based on a 40-hour work week.
This regulatory update is part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s broader worker protection agenda and the administration’s commitment to fighting for workers to have fair wages, paid sick leave, safe workplaces and quality jobs. The governor signed an executive order in October 2021 on behalf of Pennsylvania workers and has repeatedly called on the General Assembly to finally pass legislation that supports workers.
Wolf has called on the General Assembly to pass S.B. 12, sponsored by Sen. Tina Tartaglione, or H.B. 345, sponsored by Rep. Patty Kim, to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $12 an hour with a path to $15 and remove local pre-emption. The governor also supports the elimination of the $2.83 an hour minimum wage for tipped workers and the establishment of one fair wage for all Pennsylvania workers.