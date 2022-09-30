ALLENTOWN — Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver and Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Norman Bristol Colón celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by participating in the fifth annual PA Latino Convention in Allentown.
“This year, Hispanic Heritage Month feels bigger than it ever has before, and I think that’s because of the growing recognition that Pennsylvania’s Latino population has a key role in making our economy and communities stronger,” said Weaver. “The Wolf administration and DCED have been unwavering in our efforts to foster diversity and serve traditionally underserved communities. Hispanic Heritage Month is a reminder of the many wonderful contributions to our commonwealth by Pennsylvania’s Hispanic and Latino population.”
Bristol Colón, who serves as chairman of the convention, has been instrumental in ensuring DCED’s services are accessible to all populations across the commonwealth. Bristol Colón was appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf to serve as the executive director of the Census 2020 Complete Count Commission.
“Latinos represented 50% of the state’s population growth in the last decade, reaching almost 1.1 million Latinos in Pennsylvania today,” said Bristol Colón. “As the population continues to grow, DCED is committed to provide outreach, information and resources for Latino-owned business to fully participate in our state’s economy. We recognize that we are stronger when everyone is included.”
The PA Latino Convention was created to serve as the annual gathering to ignite positive change in local communities across the state while ensuring key stakeholders are accessible, accountable and responsive to the needs of the Latino community.