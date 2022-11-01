HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Education Office of Postsecondary and Higher Education recently announced the launch of the 2022-2023 PA Hunger-Free Campus Grant Program.
“Access to healthy food helps students to stay focused, learn and grow, but many postsecondary students face financial barriers to filling this basic need,” said Acting Secretary Eric Hagarty. “The PA Hunger-Free Campus Initiative and grant gives Pennsylvania’s colleges and universities the opportunity to further combat hunger on their campuses. Programs funded through this grant will help make sure students have what they need to continue their education without the distraction of food insecurity.”
Through the 2022-2023 PA Hunger-Free Campus Grant Program, colleges with the PA Hunger-Free Campus or PA Hunger-Free Campus+ designation may apply for competitive funding in an amount up to:
- $20,000 for institutions with 3,000 or fewer learners;
- $40,000 for institutions with 3,001 to 7,000 learners; and
- $60,000 for institutions with 7,001 learners or more.
Applications should be submitted through the eGrants system. Additional information about the grant, is available on the Pennsylvania Hunger-Free Campus Initiative PDE webpage.