Graduating high school students leave billions of dollars in college aid unclaimed each year, but one Pennsylvania state senator says there’s an easy solution.
All students should fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FASFA, to better understand their options, said Sen. Scott Martin, R-Strasburg.
“In many cases, we see students not completing the FAFSA because they don’t believe they can afford college,” he said. “Some students also may not realize that aid is available for career training and certificate programs.”
In Pennsylvania, more than 507,000 students completed FASFA applications in 2022, according to the federal Department of Education.
Both Gov. Josh Shapiro and state lawmakers agree Pennsylvania’s college affordability crisis will worsen the state’s demographic struggles as students and young professionals leave for economic opportunity elsewhere.
Expanding access to vocational training and creating loan forgiveness for in-demand careers are elements of Shapiro’s plans to encourage younger residents to settle in Pennsylvania.
Officials who represent schools across the state – including the University of Pittsburgh, Penn State and 10 state-owned colleges, among others – agree boosting student awareness of aid programs could reverse declining enrollment and ease the upward pressure on tuition.
Some 91.5% of students who completed FASFA enrolled in postsecondary programs later the same year, according to the National College Attainment Network, compared to less than half of students who did not.
The network also estimates $3.75 billion in federal Pell Grants went unclaimed in 2021. The program offers grants to low-income students – many of whom may receive up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds the Biden administration’s debt cancellation proposal.
Martin pointed to similar policies in nine other states that have proven successful. Louisiana officials, for example, said application completion has jumped 26% since 2018. Once finished, schools listed on the application contact students to discuss available aid options.
The Federal Student Aid Office processed 17.8 million FASFA applications in the 18-month 2020-21 cycle – the most recent year for which annually compiled data is publicly available. Roughly half of those applicants qualified for Pell Grants and 23% had never attended college.