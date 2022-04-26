GREENSBURG — Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, announced that President Donald J. Trump will hold a rally in Greensburg on Friday, May 6 at 8 p.m. in support of Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate.
The venue will open at 8 a.m. and doors will open at 3 p.m. with entertainment. Pre-program speakers will deliver remarks at 5 p.m. followed by remarks Trump at 8 p.m.
“Dr. Mehmet Oz is honored to welcome President Donald J. Trump back to Pennsylvania. President Trump endorsed Dr. Oz because he knows that Dr. Oz is a conservative outsider who will stand up to Joe Biden and the woke Left. Pennsylvanians need a bold conservative voice in the U.S. Senate that will defend our freedoms. President Trump rightly rejected Beijing’s favorite hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick because he is an establishment insider that praised Joe Biden,” stated Brittany Yanick, Communications Director for Doctor Oz for Senate.
The event will be held at Westmoreland Fairgrounds, 123 Blue Ribbon Ln., Greensburg.