HARRISBURG — Former President Donald Trump endorsed Sean Parnell on Wednesday in a crowded U.S. Senate race that could be pivotal in determining the chamber’s balance of power come 2023.
Parnell, an Army veteran and former congressional candidate, is one of at least six Republicans vying to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey in the 2022 election.
A handful of Democrats, too, hope to clinch the seat and strengthen the party’s razor-thin majority in the Senate. One of those candidates, Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., narrowly held off a challenge in his western Pennsylvania district from Parnell in the 2020 general election.
Trump, in his statement endorsing Parnell published Wednesday, said Parnell only lost because he “got robbed” during the “crime of the century – the 2020 Presidential Election Scam.”
“He will make Pennsylvania very proud and will fight for Election Integrity, Strong Borders, our Second Amendment, Energy Jobs, and so much more,” he said. “Sean Parnell will always put America First. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”
Parnell said on Twitter he was “so proud” to have earned Trump’s endorsement, again.
“In the Senate I’ll always fight for our America First agenda and will never back down to the radical left,” he said. “Now let’s go Win Pennsylvania and Save America!”