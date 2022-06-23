WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) and Derek Kilmer (WA-6) today introduced the Creating Opportunities to Thrive and Advance Act to expand career counseling programs and allow for public outreach.
The bill amends the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to bolster career guidance for adult learners, through public outreach, including Public Service Announcements, social media campaigns, job fairs, and other means to educate the public about workforce development programs.
WIOA, enacted in 2014, is the primary law governing federal workforce development programs. WIOA is designed to enhance our nation’s public workforce system, get Americans of all ages into high-quality jobs, and helps employers hire and retain skilled workers.
“Adult learners should be made aware of their options,” said Thompson, who is co-chair of the bipartisan House Career and Technical Education Caucus and a senior member of the House Committee on Education and Labor. “This bill will promote workforce development programs and high-quality career counseling. Increased awareness of career choices will open doors to success and help workers land high-wage, family-sustaining jobs.”