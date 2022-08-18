General elections for all 203 seats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. State house primary elections were held on May 17, 2022. Republicans hold a 113-90 majority heading into the election.
This article details the five candidates in each party who raised the most money and lost their primary election. In the 2022 election cycle, 48 of 164 Republican primaries and 45 of 145 Democratic primaries were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the primary winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
Top fundraisers with unsuccessful primary campaigns this cycle
This information comes from candidate reports to the Pennsylvania Department of State covering the period of January 1, 2021, through May 2, 2022.
The Democratic candidates who raised the most money and lost their primary were:
- Jonathan Lovitz – $203,844 – District 182 (Lost primary 20% – 41%)
- Isabella Fitzgerald – $121,432 – District 200 (Lost primary 38% – 62%)
- Michael Giangiordano – $84,740 – District 184 (Lost primary 22% – 78%)
- Andre Carroll – $82,093 – District 201 (Lost primary 43% – 57%)
- Patrick Flynn – $80,900 – District 113 (Lost primary 35% – 65%)
The Republican candidates who raised the most money and lost their primary were:
- Stanley Saylor – $847,507 – District 94 (Lost primary 44% – 56%)
- Gary Day – $99,400 – District 187 (Lost primary 39% – 61%)
- Johnathan Hershey – $85,373 – District 86 (Lost primary 45% – 55%)
- Lu Ann Fahndrich – $82,832 – District 98 (Lost primary 28% – 50%)
Top fundraisers with unsuccessful primary campaigns last cycle
This information comes from candidate reports to the Pennsylvania Department of State covering the period of January 1, 2019, through December 31, 2020.
The Democratic candidates who raised the most money and lost their primary in 2020 were:
- G. Roni Green – $224,330 – District 190 (Lost primary 39% – 43%)
- Chris Roland – $176,595 – District 34 (Lost primary 23% – 77%)
- Marco Attisano – $135,445 – District 30 (Lost primary 46% – 54%)
- Maria Donatucci – $127,600 – District 185 (Lost primary 43% – 57%)
- Adam Ravenstahl – $120,703 – District 20 (Lost primary 45% – 55%)
The Republican candidates who raised the most money and lost their primary in 2020 were:
- Greg Archetto – $251,342 – District 29 (Lost primary 36% – 64%)
- Mimi Legro – $186,350 – District 106 (Lost primary 27% – 46%)
- Michael Schlossberg – $103,364 – District 132 (Lost primary 18% – 82%)
- Tom Kirsch – $54,050 – District 39 (Lost primary 49% – 51%)
- Scott Timko – $53,818 – District 12 (Lost primary 35% – 65%)
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Pennsylvania PACs submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.