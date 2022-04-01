HARRISBURG — In Pennsylvania politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $308.6 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021. The 10 largest donors gave more than $22.1 million, or 7 percent of all contributions.
These are the top 10 individual donors to Pennsylvania state-level candidates and political action committees (PACs) in the 2022 election cycle, according to the most recent campaign finance reports submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of State:
- Jeffrey Yass: $13,520,000
- Debra Ann and David J White: $2,074,833
- Deborah Simon: $1,350,000
- Karla T Jurvetson: $1,006,100
- Jennifer Duda: $1,000,000
- Paul J Martino: $948,219
- Chani and Steven Laufer: $853,915
- Thomas B Hagen: $510,000
- Clay Hamlin: $450,000
- William Harris: $400,000
The list of Pennsylvania donors in this time period includes more than 4,555 individuals identified by name in the Pennsylvania Department of State’s public records.
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Pennsylvania PACs submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.